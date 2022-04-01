1 dead, 2 injured in Walworth County boat explosion on Lauderdale Lake

LAGRANGE, Wisc. — One person is dead and two others were injured following a boat explosion on Lauderdale Lake in the Town of LaGrange on Friday.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies located a pontoon type barge on the shoreline off of Steward Drive with significant damage.

One man was transported to a local trauma center with severe injuries. A second man was treated and released. The third male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to officials, the three men worked for a local pier service and were in the process of installing a pier when the explosion occurred.

The Walworth County Hazardous Materials Unit assisted with fuel spillage.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip