WIAA calls increasing trend of schools appealing to courts 'troubling'

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) put out a new statement Monday regarding St. Thomas More, saying the increasing trends of schools appealing to the courts is troubling.

The letter was sent to all WIAA member schools Monday afternoon. A brawl involving the St. Thomas More basketball team nearly upended the team's chances to compete for the WIAA state championship this month. However, a Milwaukee County judge has ruled in favor of St. Thomas More’s boys basketball team after they filed an injunction.

St. Thomas More High School decided to pursue legal action to try to reinstate its varsity boys basketball team in the state tournament after a fight last week ended its season. The team and legal representation appeared in court last week.

The judge ruled Wednesday they will grant the temporary restraining order, requiring this round be completed before the WIAA tournament moves forward.

This week, WIAA says decisions by its licensed officials are now under scrutiny.

"These rules are member driven and are reviewed and updated annually," WIAA said in part. "Therefore, the trend of member schools appealing calls made by onsite officials to the courts undermines not only those officials, but also the rules that are in place. We are deeply troubled by this trend."

You can read the full statement below or by clicking here.

The following letter was sent to all WIAA member schools this afternoon regarding recent events within the boys' basketball tournament series. pic.twitter.com/YnoNjin6Pp — WIAA (@wiaawi) March 14, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip