WI-794 southbound closed at Howard Ave due to rollover crash

MILWAUKEE — All of the southbound lanes of WI-794 are closed this morning due to a crash.

The crash happened near Howard Avenue around 5:47 a.m.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is on the scene, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The sheriff's office said injuries are unknown at this time. Traffic is being diverted off at Howard Avenue.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

