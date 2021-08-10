'Why We Still Killing Each Other?' brand hopes to inspire end to gun violence

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man is hoping to inspire an end to gun violence through fashion. The brand, “Why We Still Killing Each Other?” was created during the pandemic.

It’s a question for humanity that’s never met with a worthy answer.

“I deal with people and children on a individual basis, so it would be very difficult to pinpoint one thing,” said Mark Peterson, an educator by trade who hopes people think of that question and, in turn, find the humanity in one another.

Peterson hopes to inspire anyone thinking of doing harm to understand that potential victim is human.

“If we can get through, ‘Oh, I don’t like this person because of this.' Maybe you’ll be able to see if that person is a son or daughter, that individual is a mother or father,” Peterson said.

It hits home for Peterson, the son of a retired Milwaukee Police Department homicide detective. This year, he’s even lost one of his students to gun violence.

“That is what has really encouraged me and put a fire underneath me to continue to be a light for these kids,” Peterson said.

This year Milwaukee Police officers have already responded to 102 homicides as of Sunday. That number is the same as it was in 2020 during the same time frame.

Peterson said this isn’t a Black issue, a white, or Hispanic one, either. It’s a human issue.

“If we can identify the differences that exist between us, we will be closer to identifying the bridge that connects us,” Peterson said.

The brand launched an official site during the pandemic.

Peterson said a percentage of profits goes toward purchases for books for schools and kids across the greater Milwaukee area.

