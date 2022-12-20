WHS welcomes over 30 rescued dogs from commercial breeding facilities

MILWAUKEE — More than two dozen new dogs and puppies just arrived at the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) on Friday, Dec. 16.

The 32 dogs and pups were surrendered from commercial breeding facilities.

According to a news release, the dogs were surrendered into the care of National Mill Dog Rescue, which has dealt with a strong increase in the number of dogs being surrendered over the last year. National Mill Dog Rescue also specializes in rescuing dogs from large-scale commercial breeding operations.

The pups will be examined for medical issues, meet with behavioral staff, be spayed or neutered, as well as receive microchips and vaccinations before adoption.

Dogs may be ready for new homes as early as this week but some will also need extra behavioral or medical support before they are ready to transition to being adopted into their forever family.

If you would like to support WHS and this special transfer there are several opportunities such as adopting, fostering or donating.

For more information about WHS, you can visit the Wisconsin Humane Society website.

