Who is next in line for the British throne?

Queen Elizabeth II's death leaves throne to Prince Charles
Paul Edwards/AP
FILE - In this April 17, 2021 file photo, Prince Charles with other family members follow the coffin during a procession arriving at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Prince Charles has been preparing for the crown his entire life. Now, that moment has finally arrived. Charles, the oldest person to ever assume the British throne, became king on Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. (Paul Edwards/Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 1:28 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 14:28:45-04

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 Thursday evening, leaving the throne to the next member of the royal family.

Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales and the queen's son, is next in line for the throne.

The palace says her son Charles, who is now king, and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will stay at Balmoral overnight and travel to London on Friday.

Seventy-three-year-old Charles automatically becomes monarch, though the coronation might not take place for months. It is not known whether he will choose to call himself King Charles III or some other name.

He released the following statement Thursday:

