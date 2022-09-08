Who is next in line for the British throne?

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 Thursday evening, leaving the throne to the next member of the royal family.

Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales and the queen's son, is next in line for the throne.

The palace says her son Charles, who is now king, and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will stay at Balmoral overnight and travel to London on Friday.

Seventy-three-year-old Charles automatically becomes monarch, though the coronation might not take place for months. It is not known whether he will choose to call himself King Charles III or some other name.

He released the following statement Thursday:

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip