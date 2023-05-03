Whitnall Beer Garden in Milwaukee to open Friday

MILWAUKEE — Another Milwaukee County Parks beer garden is opening this week! Whitnall Beer Garden will have its official keg tap and opening on Friday, May 5.

The beer garden is scheduled to open at 4 p.m., with the keg tapping at 5 p.m. A news release says beer and root beer will be free from 5 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Visitors to the beer garden will be able to check out the new improvements this year like the reconstruction of their 2,100-foot segment of the Root River Parkway. The parking lot was also expanded, with 84 more spots. The beer garden also has newly installed LED lighting on the parkway and the walking path, illuminating the area.

This year, Whitnall will offer 24 craft beer handles with beers from several local breweries. Local musicians will be performing throughout the season and there will be pig roast days. The beer garden will be open seven days a week.

Monday through Friday, it will be open from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., on Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays, the hours will be 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

