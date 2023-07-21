Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Whitewater Police search for suspect following attempted abduction, victim bit suspect to get away

Police say the man grabbed a girl's arm and tried to pull her away. She bit his forearm and escaped.
white water pd.jpg
Whitewater Police Facebook
white water pd.jpg
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 13:24:47-04

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The Whitewater Police Department is looking for a suspect following an attempted abduction Thursday afternoon.

Police say a girl was near Center Street and Cottage Street when a man approached her. He told her to get in his car and grabbed her arm in an effort to pull her into the car. The girl then bit the man and ran off.

According to Whitewater Police, the man then got into his vehicle and sped away. Now, officials are looking for the suspect who is described as a 30-40-year-old man with "tan" skin, shoulder-length brown hair, and a dark brown and gray beard.

He was wearing a green sleeveless shirt, and had a gray rose tattoo between his shoulder and lower neck area. Police are asking anyone with information, or if you see him, to contact them at 262-473-0555 option 4.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device