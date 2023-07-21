Whitewater Police search for suspect following attempted abduction, victim bit suspect to get away

WHITEWATER, Wis. — The Whitewater Police Department is looking for a suspect following an attempted abduction Thursday afternoon.

Police say a girl was near Center Street and Cottage Street when a man approached her. He told her to get in his car and grabbed her arm in an effort to pull her into the car. The girl then bit the man and ran off.

According to Whitewater Police, the man then got into his vehicle and sped away. Now, officials are looking for the suspect who is described as a 30-40-year-old man with "tan" skin, shoulder-length brown hair, and a dark brown and gray beard.

He was wearing a green sleeveless shirt, and had a gray rose tattoo between his shoulder and lower neck area. Police are asking anyone with information, or if you see him, to contact them at 262-473-0555 option 4.

