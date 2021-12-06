Watch
Whitewater police chief put on leave during investigation

Whitewater Police Department
Posted at 6:57 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 08:10:58-05

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Whitewater Police Department has placed its chief on paid leave as an outside agency investigates an unspecified incident.

The police department says in a statement that an internal investigation will be conducted into an incident that happened outside Whitewater’s city limits.

"The Whitewater Police Department operations will continue without disruption and with full expectations of providing high quality services to our community," a post on Facebook from the department says.

The department would not release any more information on the incident because it is an ongoing investigation.

The department said Chief Aaron Raap’s leave is part of the agency’s policy and not punitive. Deputy Chief Dan Meyer has stepped into Raap’s role.

