Whitefish Bay store takes action following Kanye West's anti-Semitic remarks, removes inventory tied to rapper

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. — As backlash continues to build following Kanye West's string of anti-Semitic remarks, major companies have begun to cut ties with the rapper.

Most notably, Adidas has terminated its partnership with Ye's Yeezy line. Hours later, businesses like Gap and Foot Locker followed suit.

According to Forbes, Adidas accounts for $1.5 billion of Ye's net worth.

"As a person of faith, as a Jew, it was really hard for me to keep hearing it," said Moshe Katz, owner of Yellow Wood.

Yellow Wood is an outdoor apparel and accessory store located in Whitefish Bay that sells Adidas sneakers.

"Kanye West may be a spectacular performer, and he may be a brilliant musician, but he's actually riling our community with his language," said Katz.

Most recently, Ye's comments influenced a hate group to hang anti-Semitic banners over a California highway.

Leading up to Adidas terminating its partnership with Ye, Katz felt helpless as a business owner that sold Adidas products.

"When they weren't responding until literally this morning to Kanye specifically with the Yeezy products, we thought, we're done. We just don't have to do this anymore, there's no reason for us to carry Adidas anymore. Let's just, let just get rid of our Adidas product."

Katz posted a statement on Instagram condemning the brand for being silent.

Tuesday morning, Adidas announced its termination.

“After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect," the company said.

Shortly after Yellow Wood made an announcement applauding the brand and adding that they plan to donate all of their Adidas inventory to a local shelter for people in need.

"The notion that something good is coming out of this really ugly, evil thing and something good is coming specifically with the Adidas product is great. Moving the needle ever so slightly, is still moving the needle and I think we did so today," said Katz.

