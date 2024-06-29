Whitefish Bay Farmers Market hosts new Night Market

The Whitefish Bay Farmers Market hosts a new Night Market opening Saturday night.

Open Saturday, June 29th, August 24th, and September 21st from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you are looking for an evening stroll, live music, or just a bite to eat the Whitefish Bay Night Market is the place to be!

The Night Market is located on East Silver Spring Dr. in Whitefish Bay.

Market-goers will be able to enjoy free live music performed by local artists. There will be two stages available, Consaul Commons at 404 E. Silver Spring Dr, and a main stage in the main market area, 325 E. Silver Spring Dr.

Night Market guests can shop the Merchants of Whitefish Bay along with small Wisconsin businesses in the main market area.

Guests can also get a bite to eat at Night Market. Food trucks, a bonbon shop, and Breadsmith will be available.

