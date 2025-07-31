Whitefish Bay baseball team makes history, heads to regional tournament

MILWAUKEE — The U12 Whitefish Bay Baseball team has been crowned state champions, making history as they prepare to represent Wisconsin at the regional level.

"We are the first team from Whitefish Bay to win the state championship to represent Whitefish Bay and Wisconsin at the regional level," said Carl Biancuzzo, head coach of the team.

No Wisconsin team has ever advanced beyond the regional tournament to the Little League World Series, making this a landmark opportunity for the young athletes.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Biancuzzo said.

The team's success in the championship game came largely thanks to pitcher Carter Lohse, who delivered a six-inning gem on the mound.

"Especially after we beat Kenosha in the pool play, we've just got to continue to believe that we're the best team, and we've got to have the right mindset to win every game," Lohse said.

The players are embracing their underdog status as they prepare for the next level of competition.

"I feel like we've got nothing to lose. We've already made history, and I think we should just go ahead and make more history. Maybe make some crazy and make it further on game by game," said Wade Borchardt, first baseman.

The team will next compete at the Midwest regional tournament in Indiana, where they hope to continue their winning ways.

Biancuzzo has confidence in his squad's fundamentals. "This team is one of the defensive little teams that you will find. We play defense, and we hit. When we're doing both at the same time, we are virtually unstoppable," he said.

For shortstop Archie Fetherston, this tournament represents the fulfillment of childhood dreams.

"I've been dreaming about this since I was a little kid, maybe just making it to regionals and possibly the Little League World Series," Fetherston said. "So, let's just go up there and have fun."

