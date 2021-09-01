Whistling Straits ready for Ryder Cup: 'I would say the excitement is at a fevered pitch'

As the calendar turns to September, it's Ryder Cup month at Whistling Straits.

"I would say the excitement is at a fevered pitch," said Ryder Cup Director Jason Mengel. "I mean here we stand, less than three weeks away from welcoming really golf fans all over the world. And the best players from the United States and the best players from Europe, here to Wisconsin at Whistling Straits. Kohler was awarded and Wisconsin was awarded the Ryder Cup back in 2005. It's very much a heightened state of anticipation at this point."

Lance Allan of TMJ4 Sports: "Officials with the Ryder Cup and Whistling Straits, expecting a full fan experience. But, we'll just have to wait and see if it's more of a home crowd feel, than normal."

"Certainly as it comes to international travel, you know, obviously some areas, particularly in Europe are still prohibited from coming to the United States," Mengel says. "So what we don't know is how many European fans actually bought tickets in the States. So I would anticipate maybe not as many European fans as we would have seen. But certainly a typical Ryder Cup experience from a partisan crowd. We're definitely planning for a full spectator event. As you can see, we're also building for it. So, we're ready."

As far as the condition of the course, you have to see it, to believe it.

"Look at it. It's fantastic!" Mengel says. "Chris Zugel and Jeff Rohlson, the golf course superindendents team out here. They're among the best in the world. And their staffs have done a phenomenal job of getting the course ready. That's the least of my concerns, the golf course at this point."

Mengel says if you have tickets, emails went out, and you should receive them in the mail soon.

