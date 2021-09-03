Whistling Straits is the first public course to host Ryder Cup in a generation

Twenty-four of the best golfers in the world will be in southeast Wisconsin in just a couple of weeks. The 43rd Ryder Cup will tee-off the week of Sept. 21 at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan County. The fan experience is taking shape on the course.

Crews have constructed one million square feet of temporary flooring to help create seating and tents for the tens of thousands people expected to soak in the international tournament.

The Ryder Cup normally takes place every two years between the U.S. and Europe, but was delayed a year because of the pandemic.

The Straits course is the first public course to host the legendary tournament in a generation. The last was Kiawah Island in 1991. Golfers from all over are enjoying the professional golf experience. George Miller is from Denver, Colorado.

He and his friends try to visit the best courses in the country and is excited to see the Ryder Cup set-up at Whistling Straits. He says he can't imagine playing golf in front of thousands of people.

"I can't imagine five people watching me. And with money on the line? Probably wouldn't be a very good outcome."

With the Ryder Cup and the increased interest in golf, Kohler is seeing big demand for their courses. The company says it has limited tee times available for the rest of this year, and plenty of bookings already made for next year.

Debbie Watts and three of her friends also traveled to Sheboygan County to play the Straits course. She says she's "originally from Wisconsin and showing off our beautiful state to my friends from Dallas, Texas, and we're just so excited. Go U.S.A!"

