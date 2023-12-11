Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Which famous actor would play you in a movie? Green Bay Packers chime in.

Green Bay Packers pick famous actors to play them in a movie!
Posted at 6:56 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 07:56:43-05

In Today's Talker — what famous actor would you pick to play you in a movie? The Green Bay Packers had quite a few thoughts.

The Packers will play under the bright lights of MetLife Stadium tonight — just down the road from Broadway. So it was only fitting for the players to answer the question, "who would play you in a movie?"

Denzel Washington was one of the most popular answers. But players also chose Will Ferrell, Dolph Lundgren, Michael B. Jordan, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Eddie Murphy.

Watch the full Today's Talker segment above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device