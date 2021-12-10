Where to see the Milwaukee area's best holiday lights

The time for holiday light shows has arrived! To mark the occasion, we put together a list of some of the larger holiday light shows in southeast Wisconsin.

If we are missing one, feel free to send us a message by clicking here.

Candy Cane Lane West Allis

This self-described neighborhood of holiday lights will be held Nov. 26 through Dec. 26. The times are 6-9 p.m. Monday - Thursday, 6-10 p.m. Fridays, 5-10 p.m. Saturdays and 5-9 p.m. Sundays. You are asked to remember when visiting the event that you are entering a residential neighborhood "with A LOT of traffic."

Country Christmas

Country Christmas is Wisconsin's largest outdoor drive-thru display, organizers say, and it's open Dec. 19 through Jan. 1. You can drive through the light show between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday through Fridays, and 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and holidays at the Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee.

Enchantment in the Park

Enchantment in the Park is once again taking over Washington County. Ending Dec. 24, you can check out the holiday lights and even take a horse and carriage ride on Friday and Saturday nights. The show is open daily from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Illuminate Ozaukee in Cedarburg

This drive-thru only holiday light display helps support and illuminate nonprofits in Ozaukee County. "We are also excited to have special characters joining us this year to say hello each night – Santa, Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, and Olaf will all be stopping by," organizers said. You can tune your radio into 93.9 FM while at the drive-thru.

Jamestown Lights

This is a family-friendly holiday light show that is synchronized to music played on 97.7 FM. You can watch the lights from your vehicle, and "Douglas Fir, the talking and singing Christmas tree, is your host for the show," organizers said. It is being held 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Kapco Kids 2 Kids

Kapco Metal Stamping is putting together quite the Christmas event this year called Kapco Kids 2 Kids. You can check out this ultimate Christmas experience from the comfort of your own car between Nov. 26 and Dec. 30.

Magic of Lights at American Family Field

Magic of Lights is a drive-through holiday lights experience. "At every turn, the magical route is overflowing with spectacular light displays that bring your favorite holiday themes and characters to life," according to organizers. It runs from Dec. 8 through Dec. 31, 2021.

Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival

Celebrate 23 years of the Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival! At this event, you can experience the beauty of over 500,000 lights throughout downtown Milwaukee's parks and streets. You can choose to walk through the lights, while social distancing of course, or drive around downtown and see them from the safety of your own vehicle. It is being held from Dec. 18, 2021 - January 1, 2022.

Miller Valley Lites

Miller Brewing’s tradition of having holiday lights started in the 1950s and was brought back in 2004. This year's version of Holiday Lites will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. between Dec. 1 and Dec. 25. You are asked to remain in your cars and park between the A-frame signs on either side of State Street. Tune your radio to 91.1 FM.

The Mitchell Park Domes Holiday Show

The Mitchell Park Domes Holiday Show will feature Poinsettias and other plants like you've never seen before. The show runs Nov. 20 - Jan. 2, 2022. Entry times are available Wednesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Saturdays, Sundays, and Holidays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Winter Wonders at Boerner

This drive-thru holiday lights show is a "feast for the eyes and the spirits," organizer said. It features more than 1,000,000 LED Lights, a scenic 1.5 mile drive-thru route, holiday gift bag giveaways - and you can drive by Santa every night. It will be held Nov. 19, 2021 - Jan. 2, 2022. There is also a sneak-peak session from Nov. 12 - 14.

Wild Lights at the Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo will transform this holiday season into "an illuminated world with millions of twinkling and sparkling lights," according to their website. The "NEW Wild Lights, Wild Dreams" experience will be held Dec. 1-5, 8-12, 15-23 and 26-31, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission gates close at 8:45 p.m. On Thursday, Dec. 9 visitors 21 years and older can enjoy entertainment, special spirits and food offerings to purchase.

Winter Wonder Woods at Hawthorn Glen

This event offers a stroll along trails "that are twinkling with holiday cheer." Winter Wonder Woods features a selfie station, hiking Santa, educational facts along the trail, and more, organizers said. It will be held Dec. 10/11 and Dec. 17/18 from 5-8:30 p.m. It costs $4 per person and is free for children who are two years old or younger. You can register online with the above link.

