'When Claude Got Shot' mural unveiled in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A community celebration is being held Tuesday outside of a new mural on Milwaukee's north side.

The art was inspired by a Milwaukee native who survived a shooting during an attempted carjacking.

The hope is that this sparks new conversations and continued conversations about a solution to gun violence.

Claude Motley, who you see on this mural, was shot in 2014. His story not only inspired this mural but it was the focus of an Emmy-winning documentary "When Claude Got Shot."

TMJ4 The 'When Claude Got Shot' mural in Milwaukee.

The year Claude was shot (2014), Milwaukee was hitting a record number of non-fatal shootings. There were 581. In 2020 the city surpassed that - setting a new record of 752. And that number grew once again last year to 859.

Homicides in Milwaukee are 23 percent higher than where we were this time last year. So far, 156 people have been killed. In 2021, there were 127 homicides in the same time frame. Non-fatal shootings are high as well, but that number is lower than where we were in 2021.

So far this year, there have been 594 non-fatal shootings; in 2021, there were 616.

Next on @tmj4 News #TODAY — we’re talking #live to the man featured on this new #Milwaukee mural. He’s a survivor of #gun #violence and is joining us to talk about his continued effort to spark conversation about solutions. pic.twitter.com/sU7MKPuXCA — Andrea Albers (@AndreaAlbersTV) September 13, 2022

