MILWAUKEE — A wheel came off a van and struck a pedestrian under the I-94 overpass at 84th Street in Milwaukee Thursday morning, police say.

Milwaukee police tell TMJ4 News that the pedestrian was brought to the hospital, but their condition was not released.

WisDOT reports 84th Street is closed in both directions at I-94 because of the traffic incident. Closures are expected to last several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip