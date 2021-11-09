WHEDA CEO steps down for job with Biden administration

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) Executive Director and CEO Joaquín Altoro is leaving the Evers Administration to accept a position in the Biden Administration, Gov. Tony Evers announced Monday.

His departure is effective immediately.

“Joaquín Altoro has been an invaluable part of our administration and a tireless affordable housing advocate for Wisconsinites in every zip code as we've worked to connect the dots on lack of accessible housing across our state,” said Gov. Evers. “I'm incredibly grateful for Joaquín's service to the people of our state, and I know his expertise and advocacy will serve our country well. We wish him and his family all the best.”

WHEDA has established an internal transition team until a new CEO is appointed. The team will ensure that WHEDA will seamlessly continue its work to advance affordable housing throughout the state, officials say.

“I’m appreciative and grateful that Gov. Evers appointed me to be WHEDA’s CEO and for the Evers Administration’s ongoing commitment to affordable housing. I have learned so much along my journey,” said Joaquín Altoro. “Through WHEDA, I have been given the opportunity to start my next chapter at the federal level and continue the work to advance equity and economic opportunity for all types and sizes of communities.”

Gov. Evers appointed Altoro as WHEDA's CEO and Executive Director in June of 2019.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip