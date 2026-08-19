LANNON, Wis. — Sunflowers are blooming across southeast Wisconsin, and now is the time to visit.

Erin Guenterberg of Lake Country Family Fun has put together a guide to help families find the best sunflower fields — whether the goal is cutting a bouquet to take home, snapping family photos, or simply spending an afternoon outside.

Watch this week's segment here:

What's Fun This Week: Sunflower season is here!

"Now is the time to go! Whether you want to cut a bouquet to take home, snap a few family photos, or just spend an afternoon outside, there are some beautiful farms to explore," Guenterberg said.

Some farms are set up for a quick stop, while others offer a fuller experience with wagon rides, live music, and activities for kids.

"Some farms are perfect for a quick stop, while others turn it into a whole experience with wagon rides, live music, or activities for kids. There's really something for every age," Guenterberg said.

One of those farms is Lannon Sunflower Farm, where owner Gary Thompson said the goal has always been to create a welcoming space for families.

"We've maintained this as just a really family-friendly place for people just to come and relax and they might come in the farm with a frown or, you know, having a tough day and they always leave with a smile," Thompson said.

Staff member Koko Tsioutsiopoulos added that the farm offers more than most visitors expect.

"How can you not be happy? They're like little tiny sun shines and the thing that was like so unexpected for me is it's called the sunflower farm, so I expected there to only be sunflowers. They have a butterfly sanctuary with a ton of like wild flowers," Tsioutsiopoulos said.

Thompson said the farm staggers its planting schedule to keep something new blooming throughout the season.

"In total we probably plant around 9 to 10 acres every year and they will last, uh, well, they start at the end of July and they'll last through September. You know, if we don't have an early frost, maybe a week or so into October," Thompson said.

Guenterberg said peak blooms don't last forever, so anyone with sunflowers on their summer bucket list should pick a day and go soon.

Timing is everything during sunflower season, so check with the farm you plan to visit before heading out. Click here for a free roundup of where to find Sunflower farms in and around Lake Country.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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