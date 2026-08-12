What's Fun This Week: Pizza farms are becoming a summer tradition

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Pizza farms are becoming a go-to summer tradition for families looking for more than just a meal, and a new guide makes it easy to find one near you.
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Lake Country Family Fun has put together a pizza farm guide featuring locations across southeastern Wisconsin. The guide includes details on hours, reservation requirements, and what makes each spot unique.
Erin Guenterberg from Lake Country Family Fun said the appeal goes beyond the food.
"People love pizza farms because there's so much more than dinner," Guenterberg said. "When you come out here, you get delicious wood-fired pizza, these beautiful country views, and a relaxed, chill evening for the family."
Mapleton Barn is one of the stops featured in the guide. The farm requires reservations, though the reservation time marks when guests get in line for pizza, not necessarily when they arrive. Reservations open 21 days in advance.
Sasha Darby of Mapleton Barn said the laid-back atmosphere is what keeps families returning year after year.
"I think the environment is just so relaxed," Darby said. "We find that people aren't really on their phones; they're meeting each other, they're hanging out outside, they're listening to live music, and these are all values that we have as a family, and we get to see people enjoying that."
The pizza is by Flour Girl & Flame Rustic Wood-Fired Provisions and gluten-free crust is available.
Pizza Farm will take place on the remaining dates for 2026:
- August 13, 20, 27.
- September 3, 10.
Musical guests play from 5:30 - 8:30pm and indoor seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis, so Mapleton Barn asks that you please bring blankets and chairs for outdoor seating.
"You can bring your dog! We have dogs here every week as long as they're friendly dogs that get along with other dogs," added Darby.
Click here for the full Lake Country Family Fun Pizza Farm Guide.
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.
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