OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — Pizza farms are becoming a go-to summer tradition for families looking for more than just a meal, and a new guide makes it easy to find one near you.

Watch this week's segment here:

What's Fun This Week: Pizza farms are becoming a summer tradition

Lake Country Family Fun has put together a pizza farm guide featuring locations across southeastern Wisconsin. The guide includes details on hours, reservation requirements, and what makes each spot unique.

Erin Guenterberg from Lake Country Family Fun said the appeal goes beyond the food.

TMJ4 News Erin with Lake Country Family Fun is partnering with TMJ4 to share low-cost or no-cost events and activities all summer long.

"People love pizza farms because there's so much more than dinner," Guenterberg said. "When you come out here, you get delicious wood-fired pizza, these beautiful country views, and a relaxed, chill evening for the family."

Mapleton Barn is one of the stops featured in the guide. The farm requires reservations, though the reservation time marks when guests get in line for pizza, not necessarily when they arrive. Reservations open 21 days in advance.

Sasha Darby of Mapleton Barn said the laid-back atmosphere is what keeps families returning year after year.

"I think the environment is just so relaxed," Darby said. "We find that people aren't really on their phones; they're meeting each other, they're hanging out outside, they're listening to live music, and these are all values that we have as a family, and we get to see people enjoying that."

The pizza is by Flour Girl & Flame Rustic Wood-Fired Provisions and gluten-free crust is available.

Pizza Farm will take place on the remaining dates for 2026:



August 13, 20, 27.

September 3, 10.

Musical guests play from 5:30 - 8:30pm and indoor seating is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis, so Mapleton Barn asks that you please bring blankets and chairs for outdoor seating.

"You can bring your dog! We have dogs here every week as long as they're friendly dogs that get along with other dogs," added Darby.

Click here for the full Lake Country Family Fun Pizza Farm Guide.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error