What's Fun This Week: Brookfield's first balloon glow is Thursday

BROOKFIELD — Brookfield is getting its first balloon glow, and the whole family is invited.

The Discover Brookfield Balloon Glow is set for Aug. 27 from 5 to 9 p.m., bringing hot air balloons that will light up at dusk, along with food trucks, live music, local vendors, and activities for kids.

"They will be tethered, but they come aglow at dusk. So beautiful hot air balloons glowing at dusk," Carol White of Discover Brookfield said.

The event is free to attend. Organizers encourage guests to bring a lawn chair or blanket and plan to spend the full evening.

"This is such a cool event because as the sun goes down, the hot air balloons light up the night sky. It's beautiful to watch, and it's something the whole family can enjoy," Erin Guenterberg of Lake Country Family Fun said.

TMJ4 News Erin with Lake Country Family Fun is partnering with TMJ4 to share low-cost or no-cost events and activities all summer long.

In addition to the balloons, attendees can grab dinner from a food truck, listen to live music, browse local vendors, and take part in kids' activities.

The event is rooted in a new partnership with Fox Communities Credit Union, which has hosted balloon glows there for more than 10 years. When the credit union opened a Brookfield branch, it brought the idea with it.

Fox Communities Credit Union

"Our presenting sponsor is Fox Communities Credit Union. They're based obviously up in the Fox Valley area and they've been doing this up there for over 10 years. So when they came down here, opened a branch in Brookfield, they said, 'What would you think about doing a balloon glow?'" White said.

The balloons are weather-dependent. Organizers recommend checking Discover Brookfield's Facebook Page for any day-of updates.

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