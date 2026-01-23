What's closed Friday: Southeast Wisconsin counties suspend services due to extreme cold

County officials across southeast Wisconsin announced Thursday that multiple government buildings and services will be closed Friday due to dangerously cold temperatures, with some closures extending through the weekend.

City of Milwaukee

Garbage and recycling collection: The Department of Public Works will suspend most field operations Friday, Jan. 23. Only emergency outdoor work will take place. No sanitation work will be scheduled Saturday, Jan. 24.

Drop-off centers will be closed Friday and Saturday.

To catch up on missed collections, DPW said crews will work extended hours next week. Residents are asked to keep carts at their normal collection point until they are collected.

City Hall Complex: The City Hall complex will remain open for residents to access front-facing services indoors.

City Tow Lot: The City Tow Lot will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents are encouraged to call 414-286-2700 before coming in, as some issues may be handled over the phone.

Milwaukee Recreation: All Milwaukee Recreation programs and events scheduled for Friday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 24, are canceled. All district sites will be closed both Friday and Saturday.

Greenfield

The Greenfield Municipal Court will be closed Friday, Jan. 23.

Racine

Trash and recycling collection: Trash and recycling collection is canceled Friday, Jan. 23, for Area D in the City of Racine.

Area D collection will take place Saturday, Jan. 24. Residents in that area are advised to place bins at the curb or alley line no later than 7 a.m. Saturday to ensure collection.

Pearl Street Yard Waste Drop-off Site: The Pearl Street Yard Waste Drop-off Site, located at 801 Pearl St., will be closed Saturday, Jan. 24.

Transfer Station: The Transfer Station, located at 6300 21st St., will be closed Friday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 24.

County buildings: County buildings will be closed Friday, Jan. 23.

The closures include:

Racine County Courthouse (including all court-related matters)

Racine County Dennis Kornwolf Service Center

Ives Grove Office Complex

Racine County Service Center in Burlington

County offices will reopen Monday, Jan. 26.

Twenty-four-hour operations such as the County Communications Center, Sheriff’s Office and Jail are not affected by the closure.

Village of Sturtevant

Village Hall: Sturtevant’s Village Hall will be closed Friday, Jan. 23.

Department of Public Works: The Department of Public Works will be closed Friday, Jan. 23.

Village leadership will monitor conditions, and if snow or emergency response is needed, DPW staff will mobilize.

The closure will not impact the South Shore Fire Department (Station 9) or the Racine County Sheriff’s Department, which provides first response service to the village.

Kenosha

City of Kenosha Waste & Recycling Drop-off: The City of Kenosha’s Waste Division bulk waste drop-off site, located at 1001 50th St., will be closed Saturday due to dangerously cold temperatures in the forecast.

Waukesha

The following county facilities will be closed Friday, Jan. 23:

Waukesha County Courthouse

Administration Center

Health & Human Services

Essential staff — including Department of Public Works crews, sheriff’s deputies and 911 dispatchers — will report for their regularly scheduled shifts.

Members of the public can access county services online during the closure by visiting waukeshacounty.gov.

