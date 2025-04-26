What you need to know: National Drug Take Back Day, Saturday, April 26

During National Drug Take Back Day, communities are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications.
On Saturday, April 26, more than 170 events are planned with over 275 participating law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin.
Drug Take Back Day helps provide a safe and convenient way to dispose of medications while also educating communities about potential abuse and the consequences of improper disposal and storage of these medications.
Expired or unused medications should never be flushed or poured down the drain. According to the Wisconsin DOJ, because water reclamation facilities are not designed to remove all pharmaceuticals, trace amounts are being found in our rivers and lakes.
Guidelines for National Drug Take Back Day are below:
All medications must come from a household; no businesses are allowed.
Participants can dispose of solid, non-liquid medications by removing the label or by blacking out personal information on the label of the plastic pill container, or by putting the medication into a clear sealable plastic bag. Blister packages without the medication being removed will also be accepted.
Liquids will be accepted as well. However, the liquids, creams, and sprays must be in their original packaging.
Medications you can bring:
Prescription medications (controlled and non-controlled)
Over-the-counter medications
Ointments
Patches
Inhalers
Non-aerosol sprays
Creams
Vials
Pet medications
Vape pens and other e-cigarette devices (batteries removed)
Medications not to bring:
Illegal drugs - drugs such as marijuana and methamphetamine should not be placed in collection bins
needles/sharps
Acids
Aerosol sprays
Bio-hazardous materials (anything containing bodily fluids or blood)
Personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens)
Household hazardous waste (paint, oil, gas)
Mercury thermometers
For more information and to find your Drug Take Back Day location, click here.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.