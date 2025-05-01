What you need to know about REAL ID requirements for domestic flights starting May 7

On May 7, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will begin enforcing the requirement to show a Real ID before boarding a domestic flight or visiting a federal building.

If you don’t have a Real ID or another accepted form of identification, such as a passport, you could face delays at airport security. Expect additional screening and the possibility of not being allowed beyond the checkpoint if your identity cannot be verified.

Who Needs a REAL ID?

Ted S. Warren/AP A sign informing people about Real ID.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, beginning May 7, 2025, every state and territory resident will be required to present a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, or another form of acceptable identification for several critical activities, including:



Accessing Federal Facilities: Individuals will need a compliant identification to enter federal buildings.

Entering Nuclear Power Plants: Security measures necessitate presenting valid identification for access to these facilities.

Boarding Commercial Aircraft: Travelers will need to show a REAL ID-compliant ID when flying domestically.

How to know if you have a Real ID

To check if you have a Real ID, look at the top right corner of your ID. If it has a star, you’re good to go. If it says "Not for Federal Purposes," you’ll need to upgrade.

Majority of Wisconsinites are ready

Over 64% of Wisconsin residents already have REAL ID-compliant identification, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The Wisconsin DMV has offered both REAL ID and noncompliant cards since January 2013, according to a press release from WisDOT.

“We’re ready,” DMV Administrator Tommy Winkler said. “Over 3 million Wisconsinites already have a star in the upper right corner of their valid Wisconsin driver license or ID card. Some have a passport or other acceptable REAL ID document, and others will not need a REAL ID if they’re not planning to fly.”

Winkler also highlighted that many DMV transactions can be done online, saving you a trip to the DMV.

“Several DMV transactions, including all vehicle transactions, can be done online, by mail, or with a third party,” Winkler said. “Skip the trip and take advantage of the many online self-services available at wisconsindmv.gov.”

Process to get a REAL ID

If you still need to upgrade to a REAL ID before your next renewal, make sure to check out Wisconsin DMV’s online tool, “The Driver License Guide.” You can view that here.

The tool will review what documents you need and provide a printable checklist of what’s required to get a REAL ID. A list of the required documents can be viewed here.

Are there any fees?

Ted S. Warren/AP FILE - In this April 6, 2016, file photo, a sign at the federal courthouse in Tacoma, Wash., is shown to inform visitors of the federal government's REAL ID act, which requires state driver's licenses and ID cards to have security enhancements and be issued to people who can prove they're legally in the United States.

There are no additional fees for REAL ID compliance. If you are upgrading to a REAL ID when renewing your driver’s license, you would just pay the renewal fee, which is typically $34. If you are upgrading to a REAL ID outside of your driver license renewal, you would pay the $14 duplicate or replacement card fee, according to WisDOT.

You can expect to receive your driver's license or ID card within 7-10 business days in most cases. Paper receipts are not accepted by the TSA.

Alternatives to REAL ID

You are not required to get a REAL ID; it is optional. While having a REAL ID-compliant card will be essential for many, there are alternative forms of documentation that can be used in place of a REAL ID. These include:



U.S. Passport or Passport Card: Both of these documents are acceptable forms of identification and can be used for air travel and access to federal facilities.

State-Issued Enhanced Driver’s License: In certain states, individuals can opt for an Enhanced Driver’s License, which meets REAL ID requirements.

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

The list of acceptable IDs is subject to change without notice. TSA strongly encourages you to check their list again before traveling.



Real ID scams to watch out for

Real ID scams to watch out for

There are some Real ID scams circulating right now. The Better Business Bureau warns that if you're asked to provide bank account or credit card numbers, that's a red flag. Also, you can only obtain a Real ID in person at your local DMV. If you see a website offering it without an in-person visit, it's likely a scam.

To make a DMV appointment, click here.

