What to know to save lives on National Fentanyl Awareness Day

MILWAUKEE — May 9 is National Fentanyl Awareness Day. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.

There are two types of fentanyl: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illicitly manufactured fentanyl. Both are considered synthetic opioids. Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain, especially after surgery and for advanced-stage cancer.

However, most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose are linked to illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which is distributed through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect. It is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous.

TMJ4's Andrea Williams spoke with Bill Keeton, Vice-President and Chief Advocacy Officer at Vivent Health about the many ways they are working to help save lives.

To get more information on Vivent Health, visit Lifepoint: Needle Exchange, Narcan Access | Vivent Health

