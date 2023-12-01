What to know: Milwaukee County Transit System's winter schedule to begin Dec. 3

MILWAUKEE — With winter fast approaching, changes are coming to some Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus routes.

Waiting for the bus in the winter is a cold and daunting task.

"It's really difficult. My hands get really cold, so I can't really check when the bus is coming," said Marquette University student Razia Hafeez,

Razia takes the bus every weekday to school and said she's happy MCTS' new winter schedule will increase the frequency of bus arrival times to every 20 minutes along Route 24.

"I take two buses to get to Marquette and usually I have to wait a while in between buses so having the frequency increase is going to help me really a lot because it's really cold out here," said Razia.

The change is part of MCTS' new winter schedule, starting on Dec. 3. Other routes will also see adjustments.

According to MCTS' website here are the following route adjustments.



CONNECT 1 BRT – Improved the frequency to every 20 minutes after 1030p on Saturdays.

Improved the frequency to every 20 minutes after 1030p on Saturdays. 14 – Added a late night trip to accommodate workers leaving downtown.

Added a late night trip to accommodate workers leaving downtown. 24 – Improved the frequency of service to every 20 minutes on weekdays.

Improved the frequency of service to every 20 minutes on weekdays. 30 – Improved the frequency to every 20 minutes after 1030p on Saturdays.

Improved the frequency to every 20 minutes after 1030p on Saturdays. 31 – Improved the frequency of service to every 30 minutes on Saturday evening.

Improved the frequency of service to every 30 minutes on Saturday evening. 51 – Additional trips will travel to S. Lake Dr. to better serve residents and employees at a senior living facility.

Additional trips will travel to S. Lake Dr. to better serve residents and employees at a senior living facility. 66 – New High Frequency Route on Burleigh Street! Improved frequency of service to every 15 min during weekdays to meet increased ridership demand.

Route 18 will be extended on the eastern end north to the MSOE campus.

Instead of ending at Kilbourn Avenue & Water Street, Route 18 will continue north on Water Street to Broadway and then south to Knapp Street next MSOE’s Viet Field.

This change will improve reliability by eliminating the potential for bridge closures at Kilbourn Avenue and Wells Street that result in delays.

The combination of Route 18, Route 15, and the GreenLine on Water Street / 1st Street will mean buses will arrive on average every 5 min. between National Avenue and Juneau Avenue.

Route 35’s northern layover will be moved across the street.

The layover will be changed from Teutonia and Good Hope (facing south) to Good Hope and Teutonia (facing west).

This change will prevent Route 12 passengers from being passed up at the current Route 35 layover on Teutonia.

A new bus stop will be added near the current layover stop so riders who transfer are within a short walking distance.

Route 92 will be reconfigured at its northern end between Bradley Road and Brown Deer Road.

Instead of routing on Bradley Rd. between 91st St. and 107th Street to its endpoint at Heather, Route 92 will continue north on 91st St. past Bradley Road to Brown Deer Rd, west on Brown Deer Rd to 107th St. and south on 107th St. to its current end point.

This change will better serve residents along Brown Deer Rd. as well as workers on 91st St. going to the nearby business park.

MCTS said it adjusted these routes to improve the reliability of service based on feedback from riders and bus drivers.

