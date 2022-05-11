What the Concordia 27 development means for a struggling Milwaukee neighborhood

MILWAUKEE — The state of Wisconsin is committing to Milwaukee's Near West Side neighborhood in a big way.

Governor Tony Evers pledged $5 million dollars for organizers of the Concordia 27 project. They hope to transform a vacant building into a beacon of hope in a struggling Milwaukee neighborhood.

Tiffany Miller has called Cold Springs Park home for eight years. On Wednesday afternoon, she was out sprucing up her front yard.

"My lilies are coming in," she said. "I'm excited."

Lilies are not the only thing popping up in her neighborhood.

"I take 27th all the time. To see development happening and construction, now I am a part of the Concordia 27 project," said Miller.

Concordia 27 will be a multi- faceted gathering space located in the heart of the Near West Side corridor. It will provide a space for creatives like Miller, and housing resources to connect residences with job training, trauma informed care, and food services.

The Near West Side corridor is also know as the neighborhood of neighbors. Martin Drive one of the seven communities that make up the Near West Side.

Pat Mueller worked to have a produce stand constructed in the neighborhood. She is excited to learn of the new community effort addressing food insecurity.

"It makes me feel good that we are a community that is inclusive and doesn't ignore the problem," said Mueller.

The $16 million dollar project on the corner of 27th and Wells got a huge financial boost from Gov. Evers Wednesday. The state is investing $5 million to help complete the renovations. It is a contribution that makes Keith Stanley, the executive director of the Near West Side partners, emotional.

"Having the state say we are investing in the neighborhood makes it something special", said Stanley. "It means so much."

While construction is underway Miller sees the Concordia 27 project as only the beginning of more good things to come in her neighborhood.

