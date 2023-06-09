What parents need to know as we enter a deadly time of year for teen drivers

MILWAUKEE — We're in a time period considered the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers — the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Nationwide, according to AAA, this is when more than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers happen.

As summer gets started, Children's Wisconsin wants families to know they can be a resource for young drivers and their parents — like the Sanders family.

Brea Sanders and her son talk often about making safe choices behind the wheel. Marshawn has his learner's permit and is chipping away at supervised driving hours.

The state of Wisconsin is focused on getting teens like Marshawn more experience before they get licensed — bumping required practice hours up, from 30 to 50.

Brea is a bit nervous as her oldest works to earn his license and the independence that comes with it. "Mixed feelings," she said while laughing.

But she's confident Marshawn will speak up when he sees something he knows is dangerous.

"Anytime I'm in the car with my friends, and they're like doing something dumb, I tell them to calm down a little bit," he said. "Or stop doing that, because it's not cool."

"It's hard," chimed in Brea. "I can imagine it's hard as a peer to say that."

In Wisconsin, according to AAA, 155 people were killed in teen driver-related crashes during the past 10 summers.

Children's Wisconsin is working to lower that number by offering safe-driving resources and education to teens, families, and schools.

Ashley Tracy, with Children's, explained, "There's no cost — we have a bunch of different tip sheets on our website." That includes a driving agreement, helping parents and teens set expectations.

"And if the teen driver doesn't follow those expectations what do the consequences look like? Do they take a break from driving? It really just sets the stage," said Tracy.

It's something the Sanders family will likely use as Marshawn looks forward to his road test in August. "I take it seriously," he said. "Because if I mess up and let's say I take my attention off the road and crash — I could hurt myself long term, like ruin my life and stuff."

And once Marshawn gets his probationary license there are restrictions he'll have to follow for the next nine months. Experts want parents to be aware of those requirements.

Click here for online resources geared toward young drivers and their families.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip