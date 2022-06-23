What major Supreme Court gun ruling could mean in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in more than a decade, the US Supreme Court took on a gun control case and ruled in favor of gun rights. The decision has at least one gun advocacy group in Wisconsin considering what’s next.

“Today was a disgraceful decision,” said an unnamed protestor outside the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. following the decision.

The Court struck down a New York gun law that restricted who could get a permit to carry a gun in public places. The people who got a permit had to show proper cause to carry a gun outside of their home. While some people were upset over the ruling, others like Nik Clark, president of the gun advocacy group Wisconsin Choice, celebrated.

“It is something that we have hoped for a long time,” said Clark.

The state only issued permits when someone shows a need. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 against the law. It is the first time since 2008 the courts have took on a major gun control case. This comes in the wake a mass shooting in Buffalo and in Uvalde.

University of Wisconsin Political Scientist and affiliated faculty member of the Law School, Howard Schweber, says this case should impact the country.

“The opinion didn't just strike down this New York law. It radically expanded the scope of the Second Amendment and actually, went even further than that. It radically re-describes the way the Supreme Court will think about rights questions going forward," said Schweber.

Wisconsin requires a concealed carry permit and the ruling should not change that.

“Legally, no immediate impact, but I think it should have the impact on the legislation,” said Clark.

Clark says his group will continue to push the state lawmakers to pass what is called Constitution Carry, which means people do not need a permit to carry a firearm.

The NRA says 25 states fall under that. Those states include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Schweber believes today’s ruling means more challenges are coming to the state law.

“Getting a license for concealed carry may be called into question,” said Schweber. “The decision opens the door and challenges things like restrictions on guns in schools, on university campuses or in churches or in hospitals or an old age home or in bars or anywhere else you might want to think of.”

At the same time the Supreme Court made this ruling, Congress is taking up a bipartisan effort to implement new gun control measures for the first time in decades. It is voting on a bill that includes tougher background checks. The bill is expected to pass and be signed into law next week.

