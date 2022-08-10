What it's like covering the Wisconsin primary election as a reporter

MILWAUKEE — With Election Day here in Wisconsin, our reporter James Groh gave us a look into his life as a reporter.

He covered what people cared about as they headed to the polls. He started in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood, drove down to downtown Milwaukee, and finished in the city's Muskego Way neighborhood.

The goal was to try to include as many people's opinions as possible from different political beliefs. However, as it turned out getting people to agree to an interview proved difficult. Not many people were open to the idea of talking on-camera.

That's just life, though.

Watch the video above to see what it is like covering the Wisconsin primary election as a reporter.

