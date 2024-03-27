What is the 'uninstructed voter' movement in Wisconsin? Local organizations, voters explain

MILWAUKEE — As the spring primary approaches most voters know which candidates will be listed on the ballot for the president, but now a growing coalition of Wisconsinites are urging local Democrats to vote a different way.

“I'm proud to be voting uninstructed on April 2,” said Milwaukee voter Kyle Johnson. He is the political director for Black Leaders Organizing Communities (BLOC).

Under both parties presidential primary ballot is an option called 'uninstructed delegate.'

Voting uninstructed means, you are voting for that party but none of the candidates listed. It's a choice that voters like Johnson want more Democrats to consider on April 2.

“This is a primary, this is your opportunity to have a protest vote. It lets your elected officials know, 'we’re not for this, we need you to shift your policy and priorities,'” explained Johnson. “Then come voting in November, that’s a whole different conversation.”

He tells TMJ4 many Wisconsin voters are choosing uninstructed votes due to their discontent with the President’s decision to continue offering military aid to Israel. According to Johnson, uninstructed voters send a message to President Biden that backing him in November isn't guaranteed without policy changes.

Community groups like BLOC and Voces de La Frontera (VDLF) have been canvassing locally for the uninstructed voter cause.

Mariam Mackar spoke to Christine Neumann-Ortiz, the executive director of VDLF, who said the movement is a call to action for the Biden administration ahead of the general election.

“It is a platform. It is a democratic tool that we can use to stand in solidarity with others,” Neumann-Ortiz said. “To send a message around what kind of economic priorities we want.”

As of now, the president has enough delegates to be the Democratic party's nominee and uninstructed votes in the primary election likely won't change that.

But advocates say, in a swing state like Wisconsin, Biden will need all the votes he can get this winter to be re-elected.

“Our vote is not just gifted, it's not unconditional,” emphasized Neumann-Ortiz. “It comes with, if we're electing people, the need to hear and respond to our needs.”

Johnson agreeing. “Joe Biden is not going to win in November without this very coalition of folks who worked to elect him in 2020.”

They tell Mackar votes for Biden from the coalition won't be a sure thing without some changes.

