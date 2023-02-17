What is a darkness retreat? Aaron Rodgers to begin solitude ahead of Packers decision

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he is going on a special retreat in which he will contemplate his future while in total darkness for four days.

As Rodgers explains it, he will be in total darkness for four nights. He will be inside a small house (he did not disclose where). And he said you can leave if you no longer want the experience.

"Basically once you go inside, you hear nothing," Rodgers said on Tuesday during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee show. "This is a way to explore trauma and I think it healed my anxiety. The dark is a teacher, it has nothing to do with any theology or anything. It's just you and the darkness."

So what goes into that kind of solitude? The creator of a darkness retreat in Oregon joined TMJ4 News on Friday to fill us in.

Scott Berman is the creator of Sky Cave Retreats. Rodgers isn't going to his location, but Berman shared what the entire process of a darkness retreat entails.

