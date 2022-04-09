What do you want Milwaukee to look like in 2040? City leaders want your input

MILWAUKEE — Where do you want to be in 2040? Some of us cannot think about what we are going to eat tomorrow, let alone what will happen 18 years from now.

Milwaukee leaders want your input on what the city should look like by then for their Downtown Plan.

The Commissioner of City Development is all ears with what you want the future to look like.

"We also wanna make sure there's transportation that everybody can use." Commissioner Lafayett Crump said.

The idea of our street car for example, gained huge support in the last downtown plan. It may come up again to bring our neighborhoods closer.

"This building we are sitting in is really a result of calling out the fact that we need to focus on revitalizing Wisconsin Avenue," said Beth Weirick, Downtown Business Improvement District CEO.

Sitting in the Third Street Market at The Grand, the CEO of Milwaukee's Downtown Business Improvement District tells us she hopes to see a more walk-able, safe downtown/

"If we could magically wave a wand and we would be there, I would say we would add in Milwaukee alone another 15,000 housing units, with over half of those being affordable housing units," Weirick said.

Another idea that has already been brought up has been the right for everyone to demonstrate if they choose to.

Crump agrees, "It's the heart of the city and peoples first amendment rights and people wanting to gather that ought to be something that is possible for them to do downtown."

"The future is ours. We want every Milwaukeean to own this and tell us what they want their downtown to look like in 2040," said Weirick.

You are urged to log onto connectingmke.com to share what you want Milwaukee to look like in 2040. There you can point out your dreams in a virtual map and virtual wall. There will also be in person meetings for you to weigh in as well.

Crump says a final plan will then be presented and adopted by the common council by next year.

