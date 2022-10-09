What bars and restaurants are opening early to host Packers watch parties

MILWAUKEE — The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to take on the New York Giants in London beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

However, back here in Wisconsin, local bars are gearing up for an early morning of pre-game parties.

Our partners at OnMilwaukee compiled a list of local bars and restaurants opening early Sunday to host watch parties for the game.

So, instead of spending the morning in your pajamas drinking coffee and watching the news, head to one of these local bars and catch the game! Which, by the way, is airing right here on TMJ4.

Art Bar, 722 E Burleigh St., will be opening at 8 a.m. and offering % bloody mary's and mimosas plus $5 hot ham and rolls.

Bad Moon Saloon, 4025 Clement Ave, will open at 8 a.m. serving up kegs and eggs.

Braun's Powerhouse, 7100 W National Ave., is opening at 6:30 a.m. with food and drink specials, raffles, and pools.

Brewski's, 304 N. 76th St., will open at 7 a.m. with an early morning PJ party!

Cactus Club, 2496 S. Wentworth Ave., is opening early at 8 a.m. with $10 buckets of Miller Lite and High Life, plus more!

Company Brewing, 735 E. Center Street, is opening early with $1 select drafts until the Giants score.

Explorium Brewpub, 143 W. St. Paul Ave., will open its doors at 8 a.m. offering a $12 breakfast $20 bottomless bloody mary's and beermosas!

That's just the beginning though. Check out the full list from our partners at OnMilwaukee.

