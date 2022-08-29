Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Western Wisconsin horse tests positive for West Nile Virus

Humans can be infected by West Nile Virus, but the virus does not pass directly between people and horses.
MURPHY GAINES
RICH PEDRONCELLI/AP
Pam Murphy, left, calms her horse, Rocket, as he gets a West Nile vaccination from veterinarian James Gaines at the Grant Line Veterinary Hospital in Elk Grove, Calif., Monday, April 17,2006. The California Department of Food and Agriculture is urging horse owners to vaccinate their animals for the virus which are sickened by the illness more than any other domestic animal. The virus is spread by mosquitos and experts fear, due to the record rainfall this spring which have created fertile breeding grounds for mosquitos, that the threat from West Nile is more acute than ever.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
MURPHY GAINES
Posted at 4:30 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 17:30:13-04

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. — A horse in Western Wisconsin tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV), the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced Monday.

DATCP says an unvaccinated yearling Standardbred gelding in Trempealeau County marks the state's first confirmed case of WNV in a horse this year.

The disease can cause brain inflammation in horses and people. It is fatal in 30% to 40% of horses that show symptoms. Symptoms of WNV in horses include fever, incoordination, hind-end weakness, depression, loss of appetite, muscle tremors, teeth grinding, inability to swallow, head pressing, excessive sweating, and going down with an inability to rise, DATCP says.

Humans can be infected by WNV, but the virus does not pass directly between people and horses. DATCP says the only route of transmission is from a mosquito bite. Mosquitoes transmit the virus from birds. Birds are natural reservoirs for WNV.

The threat of WNV normally occurs from mid-to-late summer when mosquitoes are the most active until the first killing frost.

DATCP is encouraging equine owners to speak to their veterinarians about vaccinating their horses for WNV. The American Association of Equine Practitioners is also recommending vaccinations for both WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

For more information on WNV and tips for minimizing mosquito exposure, visit DATCP's website.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards