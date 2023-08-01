West Nile Virus detected in Milwaukee, Health Department says

MILWAUKEE — West Nile Virus has been detected in Milwaukee, according to the City of Milwaukee Health Department. Mosquitos that were collected from the city and North Shore tested positive for the virus.

According to the health department, these are the first mosquitos to test positive in the area since surveillance began in early July. There have been no confirmed human cases of the disease.

“Though there have not been any confirmed human cases of West Nile virus yet this year, the positive mosquitoes mean that Milwaukee residents need to be more vigilant in their personal protective measures to prevent bites,” said Dr. Mike Totoraitis, Milwaukee Health Commissioner.

The health department said 80% of people who are infected with West Nile Virus do not get sick. Those who do get sick, however, experience minor symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue. Less than 1% get seriously ill with high fever, disorientation, mental confusion, tremors, or even coma.

Here's how to protect yourself from West Nile Virus, according to the Milwaukee Health Department:

Avoid Mosquito Bite



Apply an insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing.

Prior to heading outdoors, treat clothing with permethrin; do not apply permethrin directly to skin.

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning hours, when mosquitoes that spread WNV are most active.

Wear long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home



Prevent mosquitoes from breeding around your home by removing stagnant water from items around your property.

Empty standing water that has collected in tin cans, plastic containers, flower pots, discarded tires, roof gutters, and downspouts. Turn over wheelbarrows, kiddie pools, buckets, and small boats such as canoes and kayaks when not in use. Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days. Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers.

Make sure window and door screens are intact and tightly-fitted to prevent mosquitoes from getting into your home.

Trim or mow tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours.

