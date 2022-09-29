Watch Now
West Bend's Braising Pan Restaurant a 'total loss' following fire overnight

A backhoe was needed to tear down the structure to gain access to areas that were still on fire.
A West Bend restaurant is a total loss after an overnight fire.
WEST BEND, Wis.  — The West Bend Fire Department and West Bend Police Department are investigating an overnight structure fire that resulted in a total loss.

Braising Pan Restaurant caught fire around 1:14 a.m. Thursday. Officials said they got a call from someone at the restaurant who was there to clean.

When firefighters responded, they began an interior attack on the fire in the restaurant's basement. However, conditions rapidly deteriorated and firefighters were forced to exit the building and continue with an exterior attack.

A backhoe was needed to tear down the structure to gain access to areas that were still on fire. The West Bend Fire Department said the restaurant is a total loss and there is damage to adjoining units in the building.

West Bend Fire and police are investigating the cause of the fire.

