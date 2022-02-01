West Bend shows support for one of its own in the Winter Olympics

WEST BEND, Wisc. — A local community is coming together to cheer on one of their own in the Winter Olympics.

In West Bend, people are all-in, supporting 18-year-old Courtney Rummel on her journey to gold. Despite the outcome, people in the community said they’re proud.

“Well, it’s West Bend proud. It’s USA proud. To represent a community of this nature on the world’s stage, Thumbs up,” said Kerry Yager, a West Bend resident.

Linda Jonas, another resident, also chimed in.

“It’s a really rigorous sport she’s in an it’s amazing how far she’s gone,” she said.

Schools and businesses alike joined in to support Rummel in her Olympic journey. Business owners said putting supportive signs out was a no-brainer.

“Courtney is a local, home-grown girl here and she’s been part of the community. Her family has been part of the community,” said Jeff Szukalski, owner of Jeff’s Spirits on Main.

TMJ4 News sat with Rummel's father John next to the snow-covered hill that she started on at Little Switzerland in Slinger.

He said he is making do since he will not be able to physically watch his daughter’s performance in China. Lingering COVID-19 concerns forced spectators away from the games.

“We’ve had a few months to get ready for it and because of the community support and the big watch party we’re feeling the love,” John.

The big watch party is on Friday night at Delta Defense. The company is hosting Rummel's family and more than 150 employees.

Delta Defense sent this statement:

“Delta Defense has been a sponsor of Courtney Rummel for the past 4 years on her journey to make the US Olympic Team and we are so proud of her focus, commitment, and discipline to reach for her dreams!” Delta Defense

In return, John said he’s proud to see the community pulling together to make sure his daughter still feels love from the other side of the world.

“You don’t have something like this very often so when it happens, it’s great to go down Main Street and see signs in all of the windows and we’re being (inundated) with requests from people who want to show their support in the community,” John said.

Rummel's first event is set to take place Friday night.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip