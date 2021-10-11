West Bend DPW crews work on finishing construction projects before leaf collection season

WEST BEND, Wis. — Across the City of West Bend, crews are working on finishing up construction projects before the cold weather hits.

For the past month, crews with the Department of Public Works (DPW) have been working on filling cracks on roadways across the city, but soon equipment will be converted into leaf collection units. Seven crew members will begin the collection process, which starts on October 18.

“It does add to the challenge because it does take personnel away from the last-minute construction projects,” said Doug Neumann, Director of Public Works for West Bend.

Last year, DPW collected 2.3 million pounds of leaves, most of which were donated to local farmers. Neumann says recycling products and being environmentally friendly is what the department strives to do.

“We have several local farmers that take the leaves for bedding their animals, we recycle them, and we have been working with farmers for more than 20 years,” said Neumann.

The unseasonably warm temperatures are giving crews extra time to finish up projects but despite the final push, Doug said his crews will be ready to pick up leaves come October 18.

“We ask the residents to put the leaves in the curb, the gutter, and we pick it up from there - our operation goes through the city once every week,” said Neumann.

