West Bend boy befriends K-9 officer, becomes honorary caretaker

WEST BEND, Wis. — Just days before Christmas a special visit came for 9-year-old, Kason Duba.

Ryker, a Washington County K-9 officer and his handler, Officer Chris Ludwig, stopped by West Bend to see Duba with plenty of gifts in hand.

Kason's mom says the trio became fast friends earlier this month at a local 'Shop with Cops' event.

It’s a connection that means everything to his parents, who say as a child with special abilities, Kason is often left out.

“He doesn't often get invited to things,” admits Kason’s mom, Sara Duba. “To see everybody just welcome him -- he didn't feel different, he felt just like everybody else and had such a great time with them.”

Along with bringing photos of Ryker and Kason and extra surprises like superhero toys and coloring books, Kason was given an honor from Washington County Sheriff Martin Shulteis that's just as special as he is: an official proclamation declaring Kason an honorary caretaker for K-9 Ryker.

It's a title both Kason and Ryker seem more than happy with.

“I was brought to tears out there just seeing his love for the animals and to have them come to our home and come where he’s comfortable and just seeing him so happy,” Kason’s mom told TMJ4.

The friendship on display is a perfect reminder that even with the things that make each of us unique, we're really not so different after all.

