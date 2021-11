WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The West Allis Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl on Wednesday.

Police describe Dakota Roman as 5'5 and 125 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes, and a pierced nose.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Eric Sturino at 414-302-8090 or local law enforcement immediately.

