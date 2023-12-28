West Allis mayor provides timeline update on Burger King demolition

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The mayor of West Allis provided a timeline update on an empty Burger King building that was supposed to be demolished beginning Wednesday, Dec. 27.

According to Mayor Dan Devine, the demolition permit is in, but the contractor is facing a four to six-week delay for We Energies to disconnect the electrical.

"The power has been turned off, but the feeders are still in place," Mayor Devine tweeted Thursday morning.

Earlier this month, Devine shared that the Burger King near 106th and Greenfield would be demolished with construction beginning no later than Dec. 27. When TMJ4 News crews showed up Wednesday, there were no signs of any construction crews.

The City of West Allis filed a lawsuit against Burger King Company LLC after the building sat empty for six years.

The vacant lot used to be a thriving restaurant, but today it sits as an eyesore with overgrown bushes, a deteriorating parking lot, and signs in empty windows that read "No Trespassing."

The City of West Allis said the building constitutes a public nuisance. In its lawsuit, the City asked the court to order Burger King to make repairs, raze the building, or sell it to a new buyer.

According to the lawsuit, the City issued a written Notice of Public Nuisance in May to Burger King Company. The notice said the property had broken windows, peeling paint, and a deteriorated parking lot.

On September 14, the complaint alleged the West Allis Code Enforcement Director inspected the property. The director found some repairs by Burger King, but said they were “superficial and improper repairs.”

After demolition, the area will return to a grass lot.

