West Allis man exchanges gunfire with suspects who tried to steal his car as he was sitting in it

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis man says he got in a shootout Friday morning when suspects approached the car he was sitting in and tried to steal it.

It happened at about 7 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of S. 65th St.

According to police, the two suspects were involved in a carjacking in Milwaukee early Friday and then drove to West Allis.

When they got to West Allis, they tried to break into more cars. That's when they ran into a man who was sitting inside his car, waiting to take his kids to school.

TMJ4 This is the West Allis man that the suspects tried to carjack. He gave chase and they shot at him multiple times. He says on second thought, he should have just called police.

The man told TMJ4 the suspects didn't see him inside the car because the windows were tinted.

When the suspects discovered someone was inside the car, they began to drive away, police said in a news release. The man inside the car gave chase. That's when a shootout between the man and the suspects started. Nobody was hurt in the exchange of gunfire.

The suspects eventually crashed into parked cars and ran off. They were eventually taken into custody, with the assistance of the Milwaukee Police Department.

Several parked cars, and the West Allis man's car, were hit by gunfire during the incident. The West Allis Police Department says they aren't looking for any additional suspects.

TMJ4 The West Allis man's car was struck by gunfire in the shootout. He was not harmed.

West Allis detectives and officers, along with Milwaukee Police detectives, continue to work the case, the news release says. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at (414) 302-8000.

