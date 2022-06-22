West Allis family recovering following mobile home fire

WEST ALLIS — A family is recovering after their mobile home was destroyed by a fire. Dramatic video captured the moments a three-year-old boy was pulled from the home by police and firefighters.

West Allis Police said the fire happened just after midnight Sunday. Three people were inside. All three made it out alive, as well as a family pet.

Noelle Guy woke up hearing popping in the home. Then she saw the fire. She got her mother out. Her son, M.J. was fortunately inside a closed room where he did not suffer any burns as first responders eventually got him out.

After a few minutes M.J. was out.

“I literally bawled my eyes out,” Guy said as she watched the video.

She was wrapped in bandages, when she spoke with TMJ4 News. Now, she’s at home recovering.

Her son is still hospitalized, on a ventilator with carbon monoxide poisoning. Her mother, Elizabeth is still in a coma.

“My mom’s in worse condition than my son,” Guy said. “If I did not wake up, we would probably not be here today.”

Reyes Julio said he was stunned. His cell video captured the moment M.J. was pulled to safety just feet away from his own home.

“It’s not easy to think about it, you know,” he said.

Guy said M.J’s condition is slowly improving. She’s also hoping the same for her mother.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Noelle and the family following the fire.

