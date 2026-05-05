West Allis Central High School teacher’s art class offers students a safe place to express themselves

WEST ALLIS — Inside Kayleigh Leahy’s classroom at Central High School, students are learning watercolor techniques. But for many, the lessons extend far beyond paper and paint.

“I’ve had her since freshman year,” said Antonio Martinez. “She is a very, very great teacher.”

Martinez said his work has evolved into something deeply personal. One series he created, drawings of monsters, reflects the challenges of his childhood.

“They look scary, but they’re really my comfort,” he said. “It helps me a lot to just be able to draw what I’m not able to say.”

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He credits Ms. Leahy, now in her third year with the district, for creating a classroom where he feels safe and supported. “She has a way with words,” he said. “She makes me feel very comfortable and safe in her classroom.”

Freshman Kira Brewington feels the same way. Starting at a new school was daunting, she said, but Ms. Leahy’s warmth made the transition easier.

“Even after school, I just love spending time with her because she’s such a good person,” Brewington said. “She makes me feel so comfortable.”

For Leahy, watching her students find both their voice and their style is one of the most rewarding parts of the job.

“I really enjoy seeing them look back at their old work and just watching those memories unfold,” she said.

Leahy isn’t certain what her teaching future holds, but she knows her purpose. “I don’t know if I’ll be teaching forever, but I know I’ll do something with helping somebody.”

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