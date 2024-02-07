West Allis businesses suffer extensive damage after weekend hit and run

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Right at the corner of 68th and Lincoln sits Piece of Love Cake and Coffee.

On Saturday morning, a car crashed through its entrance.

TMJ4 visited the bakery just a few months ago, speaking to the owner, Ana Gonzalez, about how excited she was for all that is coming to our community this year.

Now, she says things have completely changed.

“Just seeing the structural damage was just, it was really sad. I was lost, to be honest. For the first hour, I was like ‘what do I do now?’” said Gonzalez.

Surveillance footage shows the moment the car crashed into the appliance shop next door.

Gonzalez says her own cameras were blown out from the force of the impact.

“Our door and the business next door was completely shattered and on the floor. Furniture right in the entrance of the property was damaged. Glass was everywhere,” said Gonzalez.

While Gonzalez and her husband spent hours cleaning up, she says fear and panic began to set in.

“I have to close my doors. What do I do with the employees that I have? What do I do with the orders? What do I tell the customers? I was very afraid and it's just like, the uncertainty of what's going to happen next,” said Gonzalez.

Just a few blocks away, a fellow West Allis business owner was getting ready for his own busy Saturday when he heard what happened.

“My heart just went out when I saw that post, especially when I saw the pictures of the damage,” said Shane Rowe, Sr.

Shane Rowe, Sr. owns Bishop’s Sweets on 80th and Lincoln.

He says he decided to use his platform to try to help and encouraged his customers to go to those businesses instead.

“Spend your money there, they can definitely use it. In fact, I ended up closing that day to make sure that people were going there to support them,” said Rowe, Sr.

Rowe, Sr. says he had never met Gonzalez, but wanted to make sure she knew she wasn’t alone.

“Someone else's issue today could be my issue tomorrow. I’m on a busy street, it could be the same situation and I would hope and I believe that the community would do the same thing for me,” said Rowe, Sr.

Gonzalez says the community has.

On Tuesday, she hosted Coffee with the Mayor, where neighbors spent the morning meeting with West Allis leaders, while enjoying some of her delicious creations.

While Gonzalez navigates how she’ll rebuild, she says she’s grateful for all the support.

“If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be standing here. The doors would be closed and I would probably be home, crying and very lost and afraid, still. So, I just really want to thank them for coming and showing me that they're here, they're my army behind me and they can help me continue to thrive,” said Gonzalez.

West Allis Police say a single car was involved.

They have identified a potential suspect, who is still at large.

Anyone with information about the crash should call police.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip