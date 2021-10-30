Watch
We're Open: Sorella brings Italian favorites from New Jersey to Bay View

Sorella, a Southern Italian restaurant in Bay View, is run by two service industry veterans.
Posted at 8:12 PM, Oct 29, 2021
BAY VIEW, Wis. — Sorella is a new Italian restaurant in Bay View, that was started by a couple of guys from New Jersey.

"The idea started before covid became a thing," says owner Paul Damora. "My partner Kyle and I wanted to bring Italian food in different way to Milwaukee, offering the same food that we grew up with in New Jersey."

Damora said on their biggest sellers is their Ziti Alla Genoves.

"It is made with onions, which is the dominant ingredient in that dish. It is kind of a Union Ragu that we pair with braised breaded short bread, and it's added to Ziti pasta," Damora explained.

Sorella is located at 2535 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. They are open Sunday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, click here or call 414-301-6255.


