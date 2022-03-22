We're Open: Solly's Grille still known for its butter burger 29 years later

GLENDALE, Wisc. — Solly’s Grille on Port Washington Road in Glendale is know for one thing, and that’s their amazing butter burger.

“When you make a 100 percent sirloin patty and then add our stewed onions," says owner Glenn Fieber. "And then you put a big clump of Wisconsin sweet butter down on that burger.”

Glen has owned Solly’s for the past 29 years.

“I love interacting with the people," Glenn says. "The people make this business. If we didn’t have these people here, we wouldn’t have this business. We have a lot of fun here.”

Solly's Grille is located at 4629 N Port Washington Road is open Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call 414-332-8808 or click here.

