We're Open: Sobelmans Pub and Grill has some of the most popular burgers in town

MILWAUKEE — The Original Sobelmans Pub and Grill on West St. Paul Ave. is known for having some of the most popular burgers in town.

“It seemed to really take off when we were declared to have the best burger in Milwaukee," owner Dave Sobelman says. "I would pass out cards that said good for one free cheeseburger to challenge people to come in when we first opened up.”

They’ve grown a lot over the last 23 years, according to his wife.

“I would say our community relationships are huge in town,"says Melanie Sobelman. "We’re known all over the world for our burgers. We also have great Bloody Mary’s”

The popular bar and grill is open Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The original Sobelmans is located in an original Schlitz tavern at 1900 W. St. Paul Ave.

For more information, click here or call 414-931-1919.



